China outperforms US in globalization 'by their rules, on their field' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. China has outperformed the inventors of globalization, primarily the US, "by their rules and on their field," so today the country is declared the main threat and the main rival, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"Why is China declared the main threat, the main rival today?" he remarked. "Because China, at the time, had accepted — like everyone else had — the game rules within the ‘blissful’ globalization for all. China accepted and began to improve its mechanisms for more effective participation in these global processes, and ended up outperforming those who had come up with the idea of globalization, the US first, "by their rules and on their field."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, Americans and Europeans are now lamenting that China "produces high-technology and other goods too cheaply yet too well."

"So the West has proved that all these international projects, which were advertised as a universal good, were only needed for one purpose: to benefit itself," Lavrov concluded.