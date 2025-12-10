Russia’s Battlegroup East takes control of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region — top brass

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The city of Gulyaipole, the roads leading to it, and the surrounding areas are under full fire control of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The city, roads to it, and the surrounding areas are currently under full fire control of artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units of Battlegroup East, which prevents the enemy from moving or changing of positions unnoticed in the urban area, as well as from supplying reserves and ammunition to them," the statement says.

The Defense Ministry provided a footage of a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crew of the 35th Army of Battlegroup East delivering strikes at temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian armed forces in a private residential area of the city in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The destruction of fortified positions and structures used by the enemy to accommodate its men and materiel allowed Russia’s assault units to continue their advance into Gulyaipole.

The ministry also provided a footage of Ukrainian armed forces’ hardware being destroyed by Russian drones.

"During the engagement, several Humvee armored vehicles were destroyed; they were hit while moving on the approaches to the town and within the city limits. One of the vehicles hit a mine, after which was completely destroyed by a precise drone strike. In addition, Russian troops destroyed pickup trucks with personnel used by the enemy to deploy reinforcement forces into the besieged city," the ministry said.