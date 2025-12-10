LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, suffering defeats on the battlefield, has begun to use prohibited methods of warfare, including attacks on civilians, energy infrastructure, and rescue workers, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"The Kiev regime, losing the war on the battlefield, is increasingly resorting to prohibited forms and methods of warfare: it is creating unbearable living conditions in frontline territories, organizing terrorist acts in crowded places, deliberately killing civilians trying to evacuate from the combat zone, and deliberately striking Russia’s civilian facilities and civilians, not hesitating to use ‘inhumane’ weapons for these purposes," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The diplomat pointed to key trends in the Ukrainian military in November 2025. The intensity of Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets in Russia has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, reaching an average of 480 strikes per day.

Miroshnik emphasized that the main targets are residential buildings, civilian transport, energy facilities, educational institutions, and social welfare facilities. He noted that drones remain the main weapon of choice, accounting for three-quarters of civilian casualties in a month: 180 injured and 35 killed.

"The Ukrainian armed forces’ favorite tactic is to create unbearable conditions for civilians by deliberately disabling civilian power supply facilities as cold weather approaches. During this period, approximately 1.2 million civilians were left without electricity for varying periods of time. Kiev regime fighters continue to deliberately attack rescue teams arriving at sites of strikes to provide assistance to affected civilians, including repeated attacks. Over the course of a month, at least six Russian Emergencies Ministry employees were injured while performing their duties," he concluded.