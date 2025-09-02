French court issues arrest warrants for Assad, six other former Syrian officials — agency

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. The French judicial authorities in August issued arrest warrants for seven former Syrian officials, including ex-President Bashar Assad, the AFP news agency reported.

"After 13 years of investigation, the investigating judges of the French War Crimes Unit issued arrest warrants for seven former senior Syrian officials for complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity," the agency said, citing a statement by lawyers of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

The investigation was carried out following the death and wounding of several Western journalists in Syria in 2012 after a strike on a press center in Homs, which was blamed on the then Syrian authorities. According to AFP, it was an "informal press center" located in the Bab Amr neighborhood that was controlled by the so-called Free Syrian Army.