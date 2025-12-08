Kremlin wants to understand results of US' work with Kiev after meeting with Witkoff

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. It is now important for the Kremlin to understand the results of the US' work with Ukraine after the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As you know, detailed work was carried out in Moscow during the meeting between Putin and Witkoff and Kushner. Then, based on the results achieved in Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner worked with a delegation of Ukrainian negotiators led by [Rustam] Umerov. Now it is important for us to understand the results of this work," the spokesman said.

Peskov did not comment on US President Donald Trump's statement that, unlike his entourage, Zelensky was not familiar with the peace plan's contents. "We do not know exactly what the differences of opinion are," he noted.

Peskov emphasized that the sides have realized the unproductiveness of megaphone diplomacy, and that achieving results requires quiet work. "Therefore, we hope to receive such information. Then it will be clear," he said.

On December 3, after midnight in Moscow, Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting, which focused on the Ukrainian settlement, was constructive and substantive. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including territorial issues, and agreed to maintain contact.

Three days of talks between US and Ukrainian representatives concluded in Florida on December 6. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner held a telephone conversation with Zelensky. According to the Axios news outlet, the US is attempting a new approach to resolving territorial disputes in its negotiations with Ukraine.