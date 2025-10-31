MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The liberation of Novoaleksandrovka brings Russian troops closer to taking control of Pokrovskoe, an important Ukrainian Armed Forces defense hub in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian military source has told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Novoaleksandrovka.

"Soldiers of the 36th Separate Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the 29th Army have made another breakthrough, taking control of Novoaleksandrovka, located less than 10 kilometers southeast of Pokrovskoye - an important Ukrainian defense hub in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the source said.

He clarified that "as a result of heavy fighting, a large enemy defensive area covering a total area of over 12 square kilometers has come under the control of the Russian forces."

"Up to 100 buildings have been cleared, up to two platoons of Ukrainian military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, and 12 vehicles have been destroyed," the source added.

As the line of engagement shifts as a result of the Battle group east’s, Pokrovskoye is already within the kill zone of UAV operators targeting enemy personnel and vehicles.

This week, the Battlegroup East liberated six communities.