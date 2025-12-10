Macron along with other EU leaders talks Ukrainian settlement with Trump

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with US President Donald Trump, Macron said during a meeting with readers of Ouest-France in the French town of Saint-Malo.

"I was at the town hall of Saint-Malo to conduct a phone call with my colleagues and President Trump to discuss Ukraine. We had a 40-minute chat to move forward on this issue that concerns all of us," Macron said in a speech broadcast on his X page.

The French president did not provide further details about the conversation.

AFP, citing the Elysee Palace, reported that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also took part in the call.

Earlier, French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon announced that on December 11 a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing will be held to discuss post-conflict security guarantees for Kiev.