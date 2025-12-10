Cambodia gathering evidence to file lawsuit against Thailand at ICC — newspaper

HANOI, December 10. /TASS/. Cambodia is preparing a case against Thailand amidst the escalating situation on the border to submit it to the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times reported.

A high-ranking Cambodian official told the publication that Thailand’s encroachment on Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity has led to large-scale destruction and numerous civilian casualties, with the country's armed forces using "all types of heavy weaponry," including fighter jets which, according to him, dropped bombs on civilian areas. He noted that Cambodia, as a state party to the ICC, is documenting everything and gathering evidence to submit the case to the court.

Clashes involving small arms broke out along the Thai-Cambodian border on December 7. On Monday, the Royal Thai Army said Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded with strikes on Cambodian military infrastructure. According to the Thai Army, Cambodia continued firing into Thai territory on Monday and Tuesday, using BM-21 multiple-launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones. Thai forces returned fire to regain control of key areas and inflict losses on the opposing side. According to the latest reports, at least seven Cambodian soldiers and five Thai servicemen have been killed in the fighting.