UEFA files Euro-2028 trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has submitted an application to register the Euro-2028 trademark in the Russian Federation, a TASS correspondent learned.

The Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) received the trademark holder's application from Switzerland on December 5, 2025.

According to Rospatent, the trademark application has been filed under 13 classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICTS) - motor oils, pharmaceutical products, statuettes, video games, bicycles, books, clothing, telecommunications services, travel arrangements, educational services and catering.

The 2028 UEFA Euro Cup will be hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales between June 9 and July 9. The qualifiers for the quadrennial European football championship will be played in 2027.

The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup was hosted by Germany between June 14 and July 14, with the matches of this prestigious European football tournament being played at German stadiums in Berlin, Dortmund, Munich, Cologne, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Dusseldorf.

Russia did not participate in the previous UEFA Euro Cup due to current restrictions against the country’s football authorities.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.