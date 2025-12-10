IOC Executive Board skipped issue of Russian Olympic Committee’s reinstatement

GENEVA, December 10. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board did not discuss at its meeting earlier in the week the issue of reinstatement of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The IOC Executive Board held its final meeting of 2025 on December 9-10 at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev earlier told TASS that he did not expect the reinstatement of the ROC’s status.

On October 12, 2023, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members.

In March 2025, Degtyarev announced that the ROC had introduced amendments to the organization’s charter in line with the Olympic Charter. He added that time that the new version of the charter was submitted with the IOC.