Russian Security Council secretary to met with Laotian leadership

VIENTIANE, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, who has arrived in Laos, will hold a series of meetings with the country’s top officials.

According to the Russian Security Council press service, Shoigu’s program includes talks with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Chansamone Chanyalath. On Friday, he is expected to meet with President Thongloun Sisoulith.

The talks will focus on issues of the coordination of Moscow and Vientiane’s efforts in the global arena, regional security, defense and military-technical cooperation, as well as trade and economic relations.

Shoigu arrived in Laos from Vietnam, where he discussed these topics with the Vietnamese leadership on Tuesday and Wednesday.