Trump says US will keep oil from detained tanker

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. The United States will the oil from a tanked that was detained off Venezuela, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

When asked what will happen to the oil from the detained tanker, he said, "We keep it I guess."

Earlier, Trump confirmed that the United States has detained a tanker off the Venezuelan coast. He promised to share details later.

Bloomberg reported earlier, citing sources that the US military had intercepted and detained an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. According to the agency, the ship is on the sanctions list. Such a move, Bloomberg notes, "signifies a serious escalation between the two countries."

The report added that the tanker’s detention could complicate Venezuelan oil exports, as other carriers may be less willing to load hydrocarbons from the country.