Demonization of Russia deprives OSCE security forum of future — envoy to Vienna

VIENNA, December 10. /TASS/. The OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation has no future if NATO continues to use it to demonize Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, stated.

"We are convinced that the forum has no future if NATO and EU countries continue to test the rule of consensus and use this platform as their own property for a campaign of demonizing Russia and other disobedient states, as well as for whitewashing their proteges in Kiev," she said at a plenary session of the forum.

Zhdanova called for cleansing the event "of propaganda husks and focusing its work on truly important issues of military-political security in the interests of all 57 OSCE participating states without exception."