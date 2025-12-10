Russia unveils domestically made dental milling machines at Moscow expo

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey Corporation presented Russia’s first dental milling machines, created as part of the import substitution program, at the Zdravookhranenye-2025 exhibition in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to Boris Zalmanov, head of the corporation’s civil products development department, the multifunctional milling and grinding machines Triumphus Optima and Triumphus Premier were developed by the corporation's specialists in coordination with the Russian University of Medicine run by the Health Ministry.

“Before these machines were developed, only imported equipment was used in our country. Thanks to our joint efforts, a domestic analogue has emerged. This is the result of the work of the professional community and us, industrialists. Undoubtedly, these machines are a breakthrough for the dental market,” Zalmanov said.

In turn, Alexander Sinyugin, one of the developers, noted that the machines work with all materials used in dentistry, including zirconium, the strongest material for dental crowns.

He pointed out that the machine can create a dental crown or veneer in three hours and that its size and noise level allow it to be installed in a dentist's or prosthodontist's office.