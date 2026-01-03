Venezuela requests emergency UN Security Council meeting over US aggression

CARACAS, January 3. /TASS/. Venezuela has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with US aggression against Caracas, Bolivarian Republic Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"In response to the criminal aggression carried out by the US government against our country, we have requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, the body responsible for upholding international law. No cowardly attack can withstand the strength of this people, who will emerge victorious," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, describing Washington’s actions as military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had carried out large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, the country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured and taken out of the country.