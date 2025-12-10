US Treasury authorizes transactions for sale of Lukoil's foreign assets until January 17

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury has issued a license for transactions for the sale of Lukoil's foreign assets until January 17, 2026, according to a statement by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The license permits transactions related to negotiations regarding the sale, alienation, or transfer of Lukoil International GmbH and its assets. It also prohibits the transfer of any funds to individuals in Russia or to Russian accounts.

In October, the US Department of the Treasury included oil producing companies Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as 34 subsidiaries of those firms, in a new package of US sanctions. On December 4, the agency authorized the purchase of goods and services at Lukoil facilities outside of Russia until April 29, 2026. This license was previously extended until December 13.