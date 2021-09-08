Almost all forest fires extinguished in Russia, authorities say

SOFRINO /Moscow region/, September 8. /TASS/. Almost all forest fires have been extinguished in Russia, and the forest fire season is mostly over, Head of the Federal Agency for Forestry Ivan Sovetnikov said at the opening ceremony of the annual All-Russia contest of firefighters on Wednesday.

"As of today, nearly all forest fires have been put out. There are separate hotspots in the Sakha region and few other regions but it’s possible to say that this year’s fire season is mostly over," he pointed out.

According to Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Alexander Kozlov, wildfires have so far scorched over ten mln hectares.