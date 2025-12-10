Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship strengthened ties with Russia — ambassador

TOKYO, December 10. /TASS/. Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year has enhanced the organization’s role and strengthened its ties with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Naiyl Latypov said.

"Malaysia’s role this year has been highly significant. Its leadership has strengthened ASEAN’s ability to engage constructively with major powers, including Russia, and shape the strategic future of the region," the Bernama news agency quoted him as saying.

The diplomat noted that this year has been marked by significant diplomatic achievements, including two historic visits by Malaysian leaders to Russia, by Supreme Ruler Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. These events, he said, set the tone for laying the groundwork for broader regional cooperation. "Under Malaysia’s leadership, ASEAN has been able to solidify its standing as an organization. Today, ASEAN plays an increasingly important role in global politics, particularly in the Asia-Pacific Region," the ambassador emphasized.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and currently brings together 11 Southeast Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, East Timor, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. The first ASEAN summit took place in 1976.