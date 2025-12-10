Moscow, Kuala Lumpur in talks on visa-free travel for Malaysians to Russia — ambassador

TOKYO, December 10. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia are working on abolishing visa requirements for Malaysians traveling to Russia, Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Naiyl Latypov said.

"We're pretty close on this issue. We are currently awaiting a response from the Malaysian side, and I hope we can reach a mutually acceptable solution," the Bernama news agency quoted him.

The ambassador emphasized that the agreement would set things right between the two nations. Currently, Malaysians require visas to enter Russia, while Russians can visit the kingdom freely.

The diplomat also noted growing Russian interest in traveling to Malaysia. From January to November this year, around 130,000 Russian citizens visited Malaysia, while approximately 4,000 Malaysians traveled to Russia during the same period.

Diplomatic relations between the USSR and Malaysia were established on April 3, 1967. After the Cold War ended and Russia was recognized as the USSR’s successor on December 31, 1991, cooperation between the two countries intensified.