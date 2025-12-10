LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government is demonstrating "utter hatred" toward Russian children by doxing them on the Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) extremist website, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

Earlier reports revealed that 25 Russian children aged 3 to 9 had been added to the database. According to the listings, their personal information was entered for allegedly "deliberately violating the state border" and "attempting to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty" of Ukraine. Among those included are two children aged 3 and 4, six aged 5, three aged 7, two aged 9, as well as five children aged 6 and five aged 8.

"Such actions are nothing more than a demonstration of Banderite hatred, baseless and pathological, toward anyone who doesn’t align with their ideology, which they seek to impose on everyone around them. That is why they hate our children - just because they exist," Miroshnik said. "By doing so, they demonstrate that they are waging war not only against civilian women and the elderly, but also against babies. Therefore, this is total hatred, literally animosity spewed in all directions, but due to their weakness, they can only express it in this way, by bringing small children, who have done nothing wrong to anyone, into the trash heap they call Peacemaker," the envoy concluded.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 2 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.