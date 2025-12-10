FIS grants right of int’l neutral-status participation to three Russian skiers

GENEVA, December 10. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has granted the right of the neutral status participation in international tournaments to three Russian athletes, the FIS press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The athletes at the issue are cross-country skiers Savely Korostelev and Daria Nepryayeva as well as freestyle skier Anastasia Tatalina.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on December 2 to allow Russian athletes to participate in FIS-sponsored tournaments as neutrals.