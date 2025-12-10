Indonesian president particularly values relationship with Putin — expert

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto particularly values his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nikita Kuklin, an associate professor at the Department of Oriental Studies and an expert at the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University, told TASS.

"It is obvious that Prabowo Subianto particularly values personal relations with Vladimir Putin. The Indonesian President invited his Russian counterpart to visit the country in 2026 or 2027. Putin accepted the invitation. For Jakarta, Russia is an important strategic partner with a high level of military and civilian technologies. Indonesia sees Russia as a significant ally in shaping a more just world order. For Indonesian values, harmony, consensus and respect for all parties’ opinions are fundamental, and on this foundation, a trusting dialogue between the two countries is built," the expert mentioned on the subject of the leaders’ negotiations.

At the same time, Kuklin emphasized that Indonesia consistently maintains good relations both with Western countries and with China, following Subianto’s principle: "A thousand friends are too few, but one enemy is too many." Indonesia’s balanced position enhances the resilience of regional and global supply chains and adds additional depth to the strategic partnership between Russia and Indonesia. "Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that it can become a reliable partner in implementing Prabowo Subianto’s national development programs, with the expansion of our cooperation only confirming mutual interest," the expert noted.

Earlier, the Kremlin’s press service informed that the two leaders were set to discuss "issues of further development of the Russian-Indonesian strategic partnership, as well as present-day international and regional matters." Putin and Subianto last met on September 3 in Beijing during commemorative events marking the anniversary of the end of World War II and the victory over militarist Japan.