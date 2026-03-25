FACTBOX: What is known about EU's position on ban on oil imports from Russia

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The European Union has revised its plan for a total ban on Russian oil imports amid the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran, L’AntiDiplomatico publication wrote.

TASS has compiled the main information on the situation.

EU decision

- The EU has revised its plan for a total ban on Russian oil imports in the wake of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, L'AntiDiplomatico reported.

- According to the Italian publication, the proposal to permanently ban Russian oil imports, originally scheduled for April 15, has been postponed until further notice.

- The decision could have been prompted by the escalation in the Middle East, as Tehran, in response to US and Israeli strikes, suspended the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for global oil supplies, the publication notes.

- As a result, the price of Brent crude oil rose above $100 per barrel, causing tensions that "no European capital could ignore."

- The publication notes that a draft ban on Russian oil imports by the end of 2027 would only increase pressure on the market.

- Earlier, European Commission Spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen stated that the EC cannot yet set a precise date for the publication of the draft ban on Russian oil imports for EU countries.

EC position

- Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission does not intend to allow EU countries to import Russian energy resources, even in the event of power outages in Europe.

- Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said that the EU would not "import as much as one molecule from Russia."

Russian President’s envoy’s reaction

- After the European Commission admitted its unreadiness to set a precise date for the publication of the draft ban on Russian oil imports for EU countries, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, wrote on X that the EU "should instead set a Begging for Gas and Oil date."

- In his opinion, the EU will suffer the most from the ongoing energy crisis due to the situation in the Middle East.