Russian troops liberate Nikiforovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Nikiforovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,360 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 310 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 180 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 200 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 300 troops, a tank and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 330 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North destroys US-made HIMARS rocket launcher in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy infantry fighting vehicles and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivolzhanskoye, Manukhovka, Bublikovo, Khrapovshchina and Bititsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Izbitskoye, Velikaya Babka and Verkhnyaya Pisarevka in the Kharkov Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 310 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, 21 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two Israeli-made RADA counter-fire radar stations, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and six materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West strikes guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck manpower and equipment of six Ukrainian army brigades, including a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Shevchenkovo, Sobolevka, Palamarevka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Lipovka, Bylbasovka, Novosyolovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, eight field artillery guns, including two NATO-produced weapons and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasnoyarskoye, Svetloye, Toretskoye, Verovka, Dobropolye, Grishino, Torskoye, Sergeyevka, Belitskoye and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 300 personnel, a tank, two armored personnel carriers, six armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhevka, Vasinovka, Zelyonoye, Komsomolskoye, Charivnoye, Kopani and Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Levadnoye and Prosyanaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 330 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, two artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Preobrazhenka and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian long-range UAV assembly workshops in past day

Russian troops struck assembly workshops of the Ukrainian army’s long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck workshops for the assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and the sites for their launch, energy facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition and fuel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 543 Ukrainian UAVs, three HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 543 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, four Neptune long-range missiles and 543 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 127,465 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,475 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,693 multiple rocket launchers, 34,067 field artillery guns and mortars and 57,766 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.