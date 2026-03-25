Russia informed about results of US-Ukraine talks in Florida — presidential aide

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian side has been informed about the results of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in Florida, Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"[Negotiations] took place in Florida last Saturday with the Ukrainian delegation. They held talks, we were thoroughly informed about the results, and we know where we are standing now," Ushakov told journalists.

"They negotiated in a sequel mode to the trilateral talks on ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine," he continued.

According to Ushakov, there is currently a pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine "due to obvious reasons."

He also stated that no one had yet prepared or coordinated the text of the agreement on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine with the Russian side: "We don't know anything about this, because no one, in my opinion, has prepared the text of the agreement. At least, no one has coordinated or discussed it with us.".