MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks that Kiev had chosen to escalate the conflict, Moscow's systematic strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure, and the suspension of the negotiation process were among the key topics addressed by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a new briefing.

TASS has compiled the main statements made by the Russian president's press secretary.

Kiev's attacks, Putin's remarks

- The college in Starobelsk was never a military or paramilitary facility, and Kiev was aware of this: "The college in Starobelsk was never a military or paramilitary facility. It was always full of young people and children studying there, mostly girls. The Kiev regime knew this perfectly well and destroyed the college, making the attack fully deliberate. This is evidenced by the type of drones used, their technical specifications, and the communication equipment employed. All of this has already been established and publicly discussed."

- Peskov explained Putin's remarks about the conflict escalating to a new level, saying that the situation has fundamentally changed because Kiev has resorted to inhumane terrorist attacks against children: "As the Kiev regime deliberately carries out such inhumane terrorist attacks against civilians and children that defy humanity, we are now facing a completely different paradigm."

Russian strikes

- The Russian military is carrying out systematic strikes on Ukraine's military infrastructure, including targets in Kiev and other cities: "You can see that we are carrying out systematic strikes against military infrastructure in Kiev and other cities, as the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its recent statement."

Timeline for ending Ukraine conflict

- The conflict in Ukraine could be resolved by the end of the day if Vladimir Zelensky ordered his troops to withdraw from Russian regions: "As for Zelensky and ending the war by the end of the year - the war could be over by the end of the day, as we have repeatedly said. To achieve this, Zelensky must order his armed forces to leave the territory of Russian regions."

Ukraine settlement talks

Russia remains open to peace talks with the Ukrainian side: "I repeat once again, we remain open to peace talks."

Although negotiations on Ukraine are currently on hold, Russia continues to maintain contact with the US on the issue: "We continue to maintain contact through existing channels."

Russia would prefer to achieve its objectives through peaceful means, but if Ukraine continues to refuse negotiations, the special military operation will continue: "If the other side continues to delay the process, refuses to engage in genuine peace talks, and rejects serious decisions that could pave the way for a peaceful settlement, the special military operation will continue.".