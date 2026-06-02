Drone debris damages home in Sevastopol as air defenses down seven UAVs

SEVASTOPOL, June 2. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Crimean city of Sevastopol last night; falling debris damaged a private house, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The military repelled two Ukrainian attacks on Sevastopol last night. Seven UAVs were downed in the Balaklavsky District and in the Cape Fiolent area, mostly over the sea. A private house was damaged in a gardening community after drone debris fell on its roof. Drone fragments also hit a household building in the village of Tylovoye. There are no casualties," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

Air raid warnings for Sevastopol were issued at 1:18 a.m. Moscow time and 4:45 a.m. Moscow time (9:18 p.m. GMT on June 1 and 1:45 a.m. GMT).