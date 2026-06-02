What we know about Russia's delivering retaliatory strike on Ukrainian military sites

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive retaliatory strike by long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian military-industrial sites overnight to June 2, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has put together key facts about the strike.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement

- Overnight to June 2, in retaliation to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne, ground-based and seaborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial enterprises in Kiev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk, the Poltava, Khmelnitsky and Sumy Regions, fuel and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and military airfields, the ministry reported.

- The goals of the strike were achieved and all the designated targets were hit, it stressed.

Situation in Kiev

- The air raid alert in Kiev lasted four hours and a half over the past night.

- During the air raid alert, Ukrainian media outlets repeatedly reported explosions in the city.

- The sky over Kiev was covered with smoke after a series of blasts in the city during the night, Strana media outlet reported.

- The media outlet posted several videos on its Telegram channel, showing plumes of smoke billowing high into the sky.

- Some central and peripheral streets of Kiev were closed off after a series of blasts at night, Strana media outlet reported.

- Basically, streets located in areas on the right bank of the Dnieper River were closed off, according to the media outlet’s data.

- The Kiev police halted traffic in Degtyaryovskaya Street where a building of the defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom is located.

- Some Ukrainian Telegram channels posted video footage of a large fire in the building located in that street. The footage shows a burning structure that looks like the Ukroboronprom building.

- The authorities or local media outlets did not report a fire on the conglomerate’s premises.

- Damage to various facilities was registered in seven out of 10 districts of the Ukrainian capital, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported.

- Specifically, damage was registered in the Goloseyevsky, Darnitsky, Obolonsky, Podolsky, Svyatoshinsky, Solomensky and Shevchenkovsky Districts of Kiev, he said.

- Fires emerged in some places.

- Ukraine’s DTEK power utility reported that 30,000 households were left without electricity in Kiev after a series of blasts at night.

- DTEK said on its Telegram channel that it has restored power supply already to 110,000 households in the Ukrainian capital.