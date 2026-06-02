MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already given due instructions to the Russian Armed Forces concerning last month’s Ukrainian attack on a college in Starobelsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Orders have been given earlier," he said, when asked if Putin has issued new instructions to the military following a meeting on the investigation of the terror attack on Monday.

The Ukrainian military launched drones at the academic building and dormitory of the Lugansk Pedagogical University’s Vocational College in the city of Starobelsk in the early hours of May 22. As many as 21 people were killed. In response to Ukraine’s actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned on May 25 that the Russian Armed Forces would now begin to carry out systematic strikes on defense industry sites in Kiev.

At yesterday’s government meeting, the Russian leader said that "the Kiev leadership has decided to turn a new page in the series of its crimes and to escalate the conflict as a whole." "Well, that is their choice," he added.