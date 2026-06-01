Kiev troops shell DPR nine times over past day

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic nine times over the past 24 hours, leaving two civilians dead and four wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes under the DPR head and government reported.

"Nine armed attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered. Reports were received on the killing of two civilians and the wounding of four others," the statement read.

Passenger cars were damaged, the department added.

In total, the Ukrainian armed forces fired nine pieces of various munitions at the DPR, the department concluded.