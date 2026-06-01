US ‘peacekeeping efforts’ in Palestine put on ice — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The key issues of resolving the situation in Gaza have not been resolved, and the "peacekeeping efforts" of the American administration in the Palestinian direction have been suspended, said Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko.

"In fact, the peacemaking efforts of the American administration in the Palestinian direction have been put on pause," he said at the sixth Russia - Middle East International Expert Forum organized by the Evgeny Primakov Center for International Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"International stabilization forces have not yet been created, and a mechanism for disarming Hamas has not been agreed upon. There are no prospects for a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the sector. There are no specific dates for the transfer of administrative powers to the Palestinian technocratic structure, the National Committee for the Management of Gaza, which is still unable to leave Egypt for the strip."

Borisenko called the situation in the Palestinian enclave "precarious."

"It is impossible to say that lasting peace is approaching. There are regular reports of new Israeli army operations, which continue to kill civilians. Significant restrictions remain on the import of humanitarian aid into the enclave," he said.