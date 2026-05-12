Lavrov heads to India to discuss Middle East crisis, future of BRICS

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New Delhi for a three-day visit. His talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are scheduled for May 13, on May 14-15 he is to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, as India chairs the association this year.

The Middle East crisis, including the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, will be a key focus, as the fuel crisis has affected India. Lavrov will also likely discuss the Ukraine situation and settlement prospects, as well as preparations for the expected visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, along with implementing agreements from Putin's December 2025 visit to India.

At the BRICS meeting, participants will focus on improving global governance, increasing the role of Global South states, and preparing for the September group summit in New Delhi.