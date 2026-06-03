Trump says he would like to meet with Iranian supreme leader

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he would like to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"I’d like to meet him," he told The New York Post in an interview. "I’d love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump added.

In the US president’s view, Khamenei is "absolutely" involved in the decision-making process in Iran.

Trump also claimed that Iran had agreed to abandon the development of nuclear weapons, adding that a potential deal would lead to "a lot of good things."