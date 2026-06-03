Moldova must abandon sanctions against Russia — politician

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Chisinau must abandon anti-Russian sanctions in order to improve relations with Moscow, Igor Dodon, the former Moldovan president and leader of the Party of Socialists, the country's largest opposition party, stated.

"To improve relations with Russia, Chisinau needs to abandon unilateral sanctions. The first thing to do is sit down at the negotiating table with Gazprom. We need to return to the platforms that the Moldovan authorities decided to abandon, namely the CIS and the EAEU," he said at the Russia-Moldova session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). According to the politician, Chisinau should resume direct flights to Moscow so that people will fly through Moldova rather than Turkey.