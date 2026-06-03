Russia to take action if nuclear weapons appear in Scandinavia — ambassador to Sweden

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will take all necessary measures, including military-technical ones, to counter any threats if nuclear weapons appear in Scandinavia, Ambassador to Sweden Sergey Belyaev told Izvestia.

"Of course, we will take all necessary measures, including military-technical ones, to counter any threats directed at us," the diplomat said, commenting on cooperation between France and Sweden in the nuclear sphere.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron presented the concept of "advanced deterrence," under which Paris will classify the composition of its nuclear arsenal. The doctrine also envisions the participation of France’s EU partners in the nuclear weapons program. The German government has already announced its participation, and the Polish government has expressed interest in joining as well.