US sends good signal of Trump's intentions to improve relations with Russia — AmCham Head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The fact that Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Chairman of the US Commission on Fine Arts, is attending the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a good signal of US President Donald Trump's intentions to improve relations with Russia, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham), told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

"As I've seen, President Trump truly wants to improve relations with Russia. The fact that Mr. Cook came is a very good signal," Agee said.

According to him, American businesses that work with Russia welcome the visit of the US official.

"We are very glad that Mr. Cook has come to Russia, that he is here. Yesterday I was with him at the monastery, where he presented an icon and received another icon for Washington in return. We see that there are such efforts, that there is a desire to improve relations," he added.

However, Agee clarified that there is no talk yet of an official US delegation visiting.

"I wouldn't say it's an official delegation. He is, of course, an official person, but I don't know if he can say it's an official delegation. He received permission to come, and that's good. But I can't say it's a delegation," Agee explained.

He noted that Cook loves and knows Russia.

"He knows Russia very well. He's been here many times. He loves Russia very much. Therefore, he knows St. Petersburg very well, and many people already know him too. Therefore, as he said yesterday, he feels like he's coming home," Agee said.