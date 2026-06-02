Belarusian diplomat points to growing threat of aggression against Belarus

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Threats of an aggression against Belarus are growing, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office Larisa Belskaya said.

"The threat of an aggression against Belarus with the use of general-purpose forces and conventional weapons, including high-precision weapons, is growing. An unbiased look at the figures reveals an alarming trend. Military spending by NATO member states is approaching 5% of GDP. The European Union has approved a roadmap for defense spending totaling 800 billion euros by 2030. This amounts to more than a threefold increase in spending on combat aircraft, drones, heavy armored vehicles, the deployment of new military production facilities, and so on," the mission’s press service quoted her as saying at a plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament.

According to the Belarusian diplomat, aggregate defense spending in three neighboring countries - Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia - exceeded 52 billion euro in 2025. "This is 25 time as much as Belarus spends on defense. Our neighbors are withdrawing from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, are deploying missile defense systems that are technically fit to use Tomahawk cruise missiles. A number of European capitals announce their intention to deploy shorter and intermediate-range missiles," she explained.

She also recalled that Europe is currently discussing "extended deterrence" based on French nuclear forces. "At least six European countries - Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Greece - have declared their readiness to deploy allies’ nuclear weapons on their territory. This confirms the growing threat of a potential nuclear confrontation in Europe. To the best of its ability, Belarus is ready to make efforts to prevent this from happening. We support the view expressed by a number of delegations regarding the critical need for dialogue among nuclear states, as well as the importance of dialogue between nuclear powers and non-nuclear states," she stressed.