MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The share of settlements in "toxic" Western currencies in Russian trade turnover has halved, following unfriendly actions regarding its financial institutions, while the share of the ruble has grown to 40%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium on the development of exports.

"Last year, the share of settlements for Russian exports in so-called toxic Western currencies halved, the share of settlements in rubles in foreign trade transactions is approaching 40%," the head of state said.

In 2021-2023, the share of settlements in national currencies tripled to 39%, the share of settlements in rubles for imports increased by 2%, to 30%, the head of state added.

"We continue to work in this direction. Together with our foreign colleagues, we plan to make wider use of national currencies and conduct settlements through clearing payment systems," Putin said.