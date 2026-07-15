MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Attacks by Ukrainian forces aimed at intimidating staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and residents of the nearby town of Energodar are having the opposite effect. According to Russian Senator Igor Kastyukevich from the Kherson Region, these actions are diminishing fear among the local population while strengthening Russia’s resolve to achieve victory.

"Multiple strikes on Energodar - including attacks on stores, fire departments, and medical facilities - are nothing more than attempts to intimidate citizens, whose actions the fascists seek to manipulate through fear. But once again, the enemy will fail. The more they try to scare the Russian people, the less fear we feel and the greater our motivation becomes," Kastyukevich stated.

He described the Ukrainian tactics as reminiscent of the proverb, "What I can't eat, I’ll nibble on." While Western condemnation focused on the risks posed by attacks directly on the plant itself, Ukrainian forces have shifted their efforts to terrorizing civilians - many of whom are highly skilled nuclear energy professionals - thereby attempting to destabilize the region.

Kastyukevich expressed gratitude to the security forces, military personnel, and all involved in enhancing security measures for Zaporozhye NPP employees, residents, and the city as a whole.

In recent months, Ukrainian drone attacks on civilian targets in Energodar and around the nuclear facility have increased, employing psychological tactics to undermine morale. Since April 27, when escalation intensified, eleven civilians have been killed, with dozens more wounded. As Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev previously noted, Kiev is actively trying to make life unbearable for local residents.