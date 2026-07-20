Russia-North Korea 2024 summit decisions being gradually implemented — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Decisions approved by the leaders of Russia and North Korea at their 2024 summit in Pyongyang are gradually being implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Two years have passed since the June 2024 summit in Pyongyang, and the decisions that our leaders approved there continue to be steadily implemented. Our foreign policy agencies are also contributing to the process, particularly by holding the third round of strategic dialogue," he pointed out at a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Choe arrived in Moscow for an official visit at Lavrov’s invitation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received her in the Kremlin on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by Lavrov and Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov.