Putin’s visit to Turkey not in the works — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted media reports about alleged preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Turkey.

"No," the Kremlin official said replying to a question as to whether such a visit was in the works.

Earlier, Turkish media outlets claimed that Putin’s visit to Turkey was being planned.

The Russian leader regularly holds phone conversations with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and since the beginning of this year, the two presidents have already held six conversations, the last one being on Saturday, March 25. The most recent face-to-face meeting between Putin and Erdogan was held in Astana last October. Putin’s most recent working visit to Turkey was in early 2020 for the opening ceremony of the TurkStream gas pipeline.