No full US investigation into Iran school strike — media

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. The US armed forces have still not carried out a full standard review of the intelligence that may have been used in the strike on a school in Iran, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to the network, officials have not yet analyzed the entire body of intelligence, including satellite imagery. This stage of the inquiry is meant to establish exactly what happened and how the strike affected the operation overall. CNN says US military leadership did not order such a review. Instead, the Pentagon carried out only an initial check aimed at determining whether the intended target was hit, and to what degree.

CNN earlier reported that US military leadership approved February strikes on a number of targets in Iran, including a girls' school in the city of Minab, despite a warning that the underlying intelligence was badly outdated.

On February 28, Iranian authorities announced that the US and Israel had struck an elementary school for girls in Minab. The strike killed 175 people, including 168 students, and wounded another 95. President Donald Trump later blamed Iran's armed forces for the attack without offering evidence. Missile fragments recovered at the site later turned out to carry markings identifying them as American munitions.

In a July 15 interview with Fox News, Trump said the findings of the US military's investigation into the strike will probably never be made public.