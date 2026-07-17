Russia sees potential for regional 3+3 cooperation amid Western actions — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The "3 + 3" format, involving Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia on the one hand, and Russia, Iran, and Turkey on the other hand in the South Caucasus, has substantial potential for the development of regional cooperation amid Western actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bairamov.

"We touched upon attempts by countries in the collective West to use the South Caucasus as an arena for geopolitical confrontation. In this context, we see considerable potential for regional cooperation as part of the '3 + 3' platform that unites the three South Caucasian countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and their neighbors, Russia, Iran and Turkey," Russia’s top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, this mechanism is designed to contribute to resolving any regional challenges by regional players themselves and their neighbors without any destructive interference from the outside.