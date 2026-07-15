MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The West must identify those who ordered the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, rather than focusing solely on the perpetrators, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

She pointed to a German federal prosecutor's press release stating that an indictment had been filed on June 30 against "Ukrainian national Sergey K." in connection with the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. According to the statement, he and his accomplices, all military personnel, organized and carried out the attack on instructions from Ukrainian state authorities.

The defendant is charged with "aiding and abetting a war crime through the commission of several criminal offenses, including an attack on a civilian object, causing a blast using explosives, destruction of a structure, and disrupting the operation of a public utility." However, Zakharova argued that "given the German authorities' refusal, in violation of their international obligations, to provide legal assistance under criminal law and counterterrorism conventions or cooperate with Russian law enforcement in investigating this crime, it is difficult to speak of the impartiality of the German justice system or the soundness of its conclusions."

"Russia has insisted and will continue to insist that not only the perpetrators, but also those who ordered this unprecedented terrorist attack, be identified and publicly named. I will return to Western foreign ministries their own words, the very ones they used to tell us: it is not enough to know only the name of the perpetrator. I repeat their own quote back to them: you are obliged to identify those who ordered it," she said.

Zakharova recalled that Denmark and Sweden, in whose exclusive economic zones the pipelines were blown up, "spent a year and a half pretending to conduct national investigations," before effectively "abandoning the matter" and handing all the so-called evidence over to Germany. "They did so despite the enormous environmental damage inflicted on the Baltic Sea near their shores by the release of hundreds of thousands of tons of methane," she added.

Schizophrenic situation

Zakharova noted that the German prosecutor's indictment emphasized that Nord Stream 1 alone had supplied up to half of Germany's annual natural gas demand.

"So, by their own logic, a certain Ukrainian, Sergey K., simply carried out what they themselves describe as not only a war crime but also an attack on the foundation of Germany's economic prosperity and the well-being of its people - the economic engine of the European Union. According to this version, he single-handedly deprived Germany of its gas," she said.

"It creates a comical situation, if not a schizophrenic one. Germany's prosecutors accuse a Ukrainian serviceman of blowing up the pipelines on the orders of 'Ukrainian state authorities,' while the German government continues to fleece its own citizens and transfer tens of billions of euros to the Kiev regime which, according to its own findings, conspired with Sergey K. to undermine Germany's economy and inflict economic damage on the country."

"This is not just theater of the absurd; it is theater of the absurd on a world tour," Zakharova said, recalling the well-known saying that "the most important thing in any investigation is not to end up finding yourself guilty."