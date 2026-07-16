VIENNA, July 16. /TASS/. Europe's reaction to Kiev's terror against Moscow shows that it sees no problem with innocent Russians dying, believing it to be a necessary evil, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky believes.

"All terrorist attacks by the Kiev authorities, the cold-blooded killings of women, children and the elderly in our country are presented by them (Europeans - TASS) as necessary self-defense. It is becoming obvious that Europe is ready and willing to kill Russians and do not consider any actions against them a crime," he said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

As the diplomat added, to this end, Europe is ready not only to ignore the manifestations of neo-Nazism in Ukraine, but also to "dust off" its own Nazi ideology.

"Attempts to ban Russian culture and Russian sports come precisely from this increasingly exposed Russophobic and Nazi nature of the European elites," he noted.