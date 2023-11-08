Putin to receive vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, later on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for our defense minister’s guest, the vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, I was asked last night and this morning if the president would receive him. Yes, the president will receive him later today; they will have a conversation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held a meeting with Zhang earlier today. The vice chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission and the Russian defense chief praised the high level of defense cooperation between the two countries, noting that it was only possible thanks to friendly, trust-based relations between the leaders of Russia and China.

Peskov also pointed out that the head of state was expected to hold a meeting with the Russian cabinet later on Wednesday to discuss the fight against cancer. "Today, the president will focus on issues related to the fight against oncological diseases," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov added that the president’s remaining meetings would take place behind closed doors.