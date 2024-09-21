US coalition’s aircraft violated Syria's airspace 12 times over past day

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and a pair of A-10 attack aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated the airspace in the Al Tanf area in Syria 12 times over the past day, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria Oleg Ignasyuk has told a news briefing.

"Twelve violations of the rules of using Syria’s airspace by the coalition’s aircraft were registered in the area of Al Tanf during the day: by two pairs of F-15 fighters (twice) and one pair of A-10 attack aircraft (twice). The coalition continues to create risky situations fraught with air incidents and accidents, as well as aggravates the situation in the Syrian airspace," Ignasyuk said.

During the day the Center carried out one humanitarian mission in the province of Deraa: 300 food parcels (2.9 tons) were handed out. Russian military police units also conducted patrols in Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakeh provinces. No bombardments of Syrian government forces' positions by terrorist groups were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past 24 hours.