Top brass proposes specifying state borderline in Russia’s westernmost region

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has proposed approving a list of geographical coordinates defining the width of the mainland coastline and Baltic Sea islands that will alter the borderline in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, according to a draft resolution posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Tuesday.

"The approval of the draft list of geographical coordinates defining baselines measuring the width of Russia’s territorial sea, mainland coastline and Baltic Sea islands will establish a missing straight baseline system on the southern part of Russian islands in the eastern Gulf of Finland, near Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk and allow using these waters as internal," the document reads.

"This will alter the Russian state maritime border due to a change in the territorial sea’s external bounds," it says.

The document was published without the draft’s text or addenda containing a list of geographical coordinates of such points that would help judge the new state border outline.