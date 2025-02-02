West will not recognize its mistake in situation with rupturing of cables

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Western countries will not recognize mistakes made by them in connection with cables’ rupturing in the Baltic Sea and false accusations of Russia, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS in an interview.

"Groundless accusations of Russia has become a favorite technique of Western countries to keep afloat the myth of the Russian threat and justify the need of escalating military expenditures and providing military aid to the Kiev regime. Such logic of behavior does not anticipate recognition of mistakes," Barbin said.

Incidents with cables’ rupturing in the Baltic Sea occurred in November and December of the last year.