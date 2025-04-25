US again blocked restart of WTO Appellate Body’s work

GENEVA, April 25. /TASS/. The United States has again blocked attempts to resume the work of the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) that is not functioning for the last five years, a source in the trade community told reporters.

Washington "declared once again that it cannot agree with the proposal of 130 [out of 166] WTO members" urging to start the process of filling vacancies in the Appellate Body. The US advanced arguments that there is a need for a fundamental reform for the system of settling disputes in the organizations. The attempt to restore the Appellate Body’s work was blocked for the 86th time, the source noted.

WTO members could apply to the WTO Appellate Body in case of disagreeing with recommendations for settlement of disputes made the experts panel. The authority is not functioning since December 2019 because the tenure of arbitrators expired. The consensus of all 166 WTO members is needed to make the decision to appoint arbitrators.